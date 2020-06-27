Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 203,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cloudera at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLDR shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. Cloudera Inc has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 447,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $3,775,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 572,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $4,661,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,253,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,737. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

