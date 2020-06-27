Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.17.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

