Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $2.77 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Hexcel worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Hexcel by 74.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.24.

NYSE:HXL opened at $43.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.76. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

