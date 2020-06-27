Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 105.3% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,876,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after buying an additional 1,987,867 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $54,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $81,994,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 99.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,768,000 after purchasing an additional 856,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 28.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,408,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 538,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

HXL opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.76. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.24.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

