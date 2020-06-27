Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $383,000 Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Medtronic by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

Shares of MDT opened at $88.77 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

