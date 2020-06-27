Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,514 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 213,987 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,776,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,471,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,945,000 after purchasing an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $43,231,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Continental Resources to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.28.

Shares of CLR opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 7,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $20,813,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,531,739 shares of company stock worth $41,703,663. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.