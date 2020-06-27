Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 248,864 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Franks International worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Franks International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Franks International by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franks International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franks International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Franks International during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

FI opened at $2.02 on Friday. Franks International NV has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franks International NV will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 101,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $221,529.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,611,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,908,243.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,391,657 shares of company stock worth $2,997,363. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

