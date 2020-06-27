Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Makes New $51,000 Investment in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 34.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

NYSE VVR opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.