Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,508 Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

