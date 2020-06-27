Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Reduces Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 477,029 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of PBF Energy worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,046,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,571,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 3,200.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 1,493,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,566,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,173,000 after buying an additional 1,100,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $1,105,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PBF Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

