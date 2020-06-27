Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 122,587 Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,587 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apergy were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Apergy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apergy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apergy in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apergy in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apergy by 71.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apergy from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Apergy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Shares of APY stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Apergy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.80 million. Apergy had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. Apergy’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

