Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 152,263 Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 152,263 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of Intersect ENT worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

NASDAQ XENT opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intersect ENT Inc has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $31.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 48.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.