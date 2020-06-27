Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 1,862 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JVL Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 2.21.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

