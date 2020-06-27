Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Takes $1.11 Million Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,838,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,299,000 after buying an additional 1,409,120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 23.8% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 102,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $90,722,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Altice USA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,327,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,043,000 after purchasing an additional 96,324 shares during the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $9,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,101,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,138,846 shares of company stock valued at $101,250,568. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Altice USA Inc has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

