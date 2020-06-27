Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $13,845,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.23.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $74.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.96. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

