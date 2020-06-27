Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earns Hold Rating from UBS Group

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $126.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

DIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.44.

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.58. The stock has a market cap of $202.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

