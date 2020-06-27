Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Boosted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM opened at $102.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.