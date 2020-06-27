WEC Energy Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,930 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,350% compared to the average volume of 271 call options.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC opened at $85.54 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

