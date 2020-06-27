Wedbush Comments on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report released on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on FND. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $54.18 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,662,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,086,000 after purchasing an additional 299,619 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 275.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,720 shares during the period.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 60,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $2,673,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 159,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $68,493,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,005,358 shares of company stock worth $306,245,747 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.