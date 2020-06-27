Wedbush Lowers Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $63.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Logitech International stock opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $759,999.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $268,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,548,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,941 shares of company stock valued at $18,354,799 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Logitech International by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Logitech International by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Logitech International by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,039 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

