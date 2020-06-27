Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.22% from the company’s previous close.

WW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Weight Watchers International from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Weight Watchers International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of Weight Watchers International stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. Weight Watchers International has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $400.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 170,865 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $4,317,758.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,557,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,435,169.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 757,515 shares of company stock worth $20,463,937. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Weight Watchers International by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Weight Watchers International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Weight Watchers International by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Weight Watchers International by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Weight Watchers International by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

