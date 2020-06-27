Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WNARF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WNARF opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.53.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates in Australia. The company develops high-grade nickel mines; and explores for nickel sulphides and other base metals. Its flagship property is the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.