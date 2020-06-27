Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $29,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 98.1% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $40.87 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

