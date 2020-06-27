WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,535 ($19.54) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,210 ($28.13) to GBX 1,800 ($22.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.82) price objective (up from GBX 1,250 ($15.91)) on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,857.86 ($23.65).

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,034 ($13.16) on Thursday. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 584.04 ($7.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,660 ($33.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,075.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,716.13.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

