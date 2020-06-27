Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price target dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,900 ($36.91) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,400 ($43.27) to GBX 2,350 ($29.91) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,800 ($35.64) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,400 ($56.00) to GBX 3,200 ($40.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.46) to GBX 2,600 ($33.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,334.38 ($42.44).

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,195 ($27.94) on Thursday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 1,805.50 ($22.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,194 ($66.11). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,562.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,547.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.14.

In other news, insider Frank Fiskers acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,441 ($31.07) per share, with a total value of £29,292 ($37,281.41). Also, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 3,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($30.36), for a total transaction of £80,088.30 ($101,932.42).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

