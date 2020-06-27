Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$3.00 at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Laurentian set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.95.

WCP opened at C$2.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$5.71. The firm has a market cap of $893.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently -6.31%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

