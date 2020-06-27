Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 416.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $199.31 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.23. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.57.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.