Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Willis Towers Watson has a payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson to earn $11.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of WLTW opened at $199.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.23. Willis Towers Watson has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $248.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.57.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

