Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $11.50. The stock had previously closed at $9.81, but opened at $8.51. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 1,761,667 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WKHS. ValuEngine cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,560,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 298.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $601.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.