Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Trading Up 5.6% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) were up 5.6% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $37.92 and last traded at $36.93, approximately 684,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 275,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 16,214.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth about $184,000. 45.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

