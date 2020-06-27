WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.042 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

WP Carey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 147.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. WP Carey has a payout ratio of 202.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect WP Carey to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.

NYSE WPC opened at $68.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77. WP Carey has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

