Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Xerox has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 68.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Xerox has a payout ratio of 74.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xerox to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Xerox stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.63. Xerox has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. Xerox’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

