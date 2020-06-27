Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Down 1.5%

Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64, approximately 35,865 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 140,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41.

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,646,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,787,922.20.

Ximen Mining Company Profile (CVE:XIM)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primary asset is the Brett Gold Project in located in the British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

