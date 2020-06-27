Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 144.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XPER. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Xperi in a report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $742.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.41. Xperi has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Xperi by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Xperi by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Xperi by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Xperi by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

