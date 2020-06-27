Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.14

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.14 and last traded at $48.67, with a volume of 267200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Barclays began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.79.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 60,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $2,296,936.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $117,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,570 shares of company stock worth $8,017,147. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2,470.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.