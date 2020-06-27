Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.009.

Yamana Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

AUY opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

