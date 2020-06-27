Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Raised to C$0.75

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

YGR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$0.65 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities cut shares of Yangarra Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Yangarra Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

TSE YGR opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.82. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$27.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Yangarra Resources will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

