Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.59. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 30.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MBIN. ValuEngine cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $502.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

