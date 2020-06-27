Zacks: Analysts Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Post Earnings of -$2.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) will report earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.18). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.15) to ($8.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($10.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.28) to ($8.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.06% and a negative return on equity of 322.36%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RETA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.11.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $166.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.99. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $257.96.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $287,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,509.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,020,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,039,000 after acquiring an additional 628,250 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 531,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,771,000 after purchasing an additional 105,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,384,000 after buying an additional 248,565 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.