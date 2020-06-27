Zacks Investment Research Downgrades James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Sell

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of JRVR opened at $43.52 on Thursday. James River Group has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). James River Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other James River Group news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $43,908.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Adam Abram purchased 15,384 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $515,517.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,342.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in James River Group by 892.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 1,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

