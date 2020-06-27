Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) to Sell

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

KRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 306,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

