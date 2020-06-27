Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of TT Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

TTGPF stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with customers in industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation sectors. It designs and manufactures various products, including sensors, power management devices, and connectivity solutions.

