Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) to “Hold”

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Get Netlist alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Netlist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Netlist has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Netlist will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netlist (NLST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.