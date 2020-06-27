Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC., formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japan-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, the Company is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses. The Company is also engaged in the security investment consultation, investment trust management, derivative, temporary staffing and real estate management businesses. This company became Japan’s first publicly owned holding company that completely integrated life and non-life insurance operations. Their objective is to become one of the world’s preeminent insurance groups within the next 10 years. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TKOMY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tokio Marine from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Tokio Marine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of Tokio Marine stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. Tokio Marine has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

