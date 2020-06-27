Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Zillow Group worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,514,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,639,000 after purchasing an additional 332,211 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,035,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,375,000 after purchasing an additional 314,962 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,538 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,696,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,970,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Z stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.94. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $66.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $42,328.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,200.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 144,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $8,847,891.34. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,378.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,487 shares of company stock worth $11,533,646. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

