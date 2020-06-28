$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Welltower’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,578,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,232,000 after buying an additional 350,859 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,256,000 after buying an additional 11,052,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,962,000 after buying an additional 421,316 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,866,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,564,000 after buying an additional 718,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Welltower by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,388,000 after buying an additional 415,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Welltower has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.61.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.