10,043 Shares in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,363,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,603,000 after buying an additional 450,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,038,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,983,000 after buying an additional 52,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,975,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,482,000 after buying an additional 252,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,946,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,344,000 after buying an additional 2,158,866 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,204,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,086 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,063.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRT. Stifel Nicolaus raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

IRT stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.