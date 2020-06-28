11,936 Shares in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 6,919.7% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,663,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,974 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $658,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $10,832,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Tenaris by 0.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 182,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 46.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 236,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Tenaris from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cheuvreux lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.68 to $14.72 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris SA has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Analysts forecast that Tenaris SA will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

