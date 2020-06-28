13,819 Shares in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,819 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 468.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,626 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 441,448 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 873,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after purchasing an additional 149,416 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,095 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 241,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $4,516,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,220,000 shares of company stock worth $35,645,100 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

