15,674 Shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCAU. State Street Corp increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 18,365 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCAU opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Redburn Partners raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

